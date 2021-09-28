K-pop star Bobby of iKon welcomes son with fiancee, BigBang's Taeyang expecting 1st child soon

Congratulations, Bobby! The K-pop rapper, a member of boy boyband iKon and a popular soloist in his own right, welcomed his first child on Sept 27.

According to Korean media, iKon's management company YG Entertainment confirmed that Bobby's fiancee gave birth to a baby boy recently, but shared no other details.

In August, Bobby announced his plans to get married and become a father, revealing through a handwritten note on Instagram that he would embark on a new era of his life.

The 25-year-old star has been active in K-pop since 2013, when he competed on a televised competition programme to debut as part of what would become the group Winner.

Though he didn't win a spot in that group, he and other trainees under YG Entertainment became the group iKon in 2015.

Over the years, Bobby has gained renown as a rapper-songwriter and popular collaborator in South Korea's music industry. He released his first solo album, Love and Fall, in 2017.

In January, months ahead of the news of his relationship and impending parental status, Bobby released his second LP, Lucky Man.

With iKon, his most recent release was March's single Why Why Why.

Bobby is the latest in a small, but growing, group of active K-pop performers to become parents in recent years, alongside Exo's Chen.

Romantic relationships, especially marriages and parenthood, are rare in the K-pop world, and still taboo to some degree, often ending or severely derailing stars' careers.

In related news, Korean media reports that actress Min Hyo-rin, the wife of BigBang member Taeyang, is also pregnant, and the star couple are soon to become parents for the first time.

Both BigBang and iKon are managed by YG Entertainment.

