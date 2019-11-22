K-pop star Goo Hara makes comeback after apparent suicide attempt, with single and tour

K-pop singer Goo Hara has staged a comeback six months after an apparent suicide attempt, releasing a single for the Japanese market.

The release of the Japanese-language dance track Midnight Queen was accompanied by a tour from November 14-19 that took in the cities of Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo. Goo is expected to concentrate on Japanese promotions for the immediate future.

The former member of girl group Kara uploaded a photo and video from her recent stage show in Tokyo with the caption, "I had a good memory, thank you all", in Japanese.

Goo made her solo debut in 2015 with the EP Alohara (Can You Feel It?) after the break-up of Kara, which also included singers Park Gyu-ri and Han Seung-yeon.

In May this year, Goo, 28, was found unconscious by her manager at her home in Seoul's Gangnam district after a suspected suicide attempt. The day before, she had posted a one-word message on her Instagram account: "Goodbye."

As she was recovering in hospital, she issued an apology: "I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion. In terms of health, I am recovering … I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues. But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy."

If you, or someone you know, are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255.

Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019

Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555

Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800 HELPLINES

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.