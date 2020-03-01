K-pop star Nayeon's mid-air stalker 'just wanted to confess love'

A singer with the South Korean band Twice has been given police protection after a German man caused "a major disturbance" by attempting to approach her on a flight from Japan to Seoul's Gimpo Airport on Tuesday.

Management for Nayeon have issued a statement saying the singer was not injured in the incident aboard the aircraft, but was experiencing "discomfort and anxiety".

JYP Entertainment said the "stalker" had been warned about his behaviour on "numerous" occasions previously and that it would now take "the highest level of legal action" to protect Nayeon.

It also vowed to investigate how private information concerning her travel plans were "sold" to the alleged assailant.

The man, identified through his Twitter account as Josh1994, was not detained after the aircraft landed in Seoul and has disputed the agency's version of events.

"The managers attacked me on the aeroplane for no good reason. I wanted to give Nayeon my love letters calmly and then two managers jumped on me. What the hell is going on?"

Josh1994 also vowed to report the "attack" to South Korean police.

it is sad to see that a lot of people seem to misunderstand the situation, i never ment to bother anyone and just want to make nayeon happy. And i am very thankful for the supporters that i have. — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) January 1, 2020

"They cannot take legal action against me because they are the ones who did a crime, not me," he wrote. "How is nicely giving a person a gift and letters something scary? Managers jumped on me even though they knew I just wanted to confess my love."

In messages posted earlier in December, Josh1999 declared: "I really, truly do love Nayeon, she means the world to me".

1.The JYPE-Staff is scaring the girls 2.They cannot take legal actions against me because they are the ones who did a crime, not me. How is nicely giving a person a gift and letters something scary? Managers jumped on me eventhough they knew that i just wanted to confess my Love — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) January 1, 2020

He added that he hoped "she realises that I want to make her happy" and claimed that if only her agency would allow him to meet her that she "might realise that I am a good guy and develop feelings for me as well".

Twitter users have reacted to Josh1999's actions and justifications, with his feed deluged with messages urging him to stop harassing Nayeon.

One suggested, "You've basically crossed the line. Stop please! You've given them anxiety."

Another suggested "The girls are scared of you," while a third added, "That's not how it works, she's a superstar. You can't just approach her like that. Let her go. There will never be you and Nayeon. Accept it."

Others pointed out that he was living in South Korea and was unlikely to get much assistance from the local authorities. Some called for him to be deported or prosecuted.

Stalking and online bullying are serious problems in South Korea's entertainment world, with the suicides of both Sulli in October and Goo Hara the following month blamed at least in part on cyber abuse and trolling.