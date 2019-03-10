K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream

Korean pop star Sulli (pic) suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live stream on social media recently, sparking a debate on the Internet about dressing modestly, Oriental Daily reported.

The 25-year-old, who is famous for going braless in public, posted a video of her straightening her hair on Instagram.

However, the blouse that she was wearing, which had a deep v-neck, could not cover the entirety of her chest while she was moving.

Her right nipple was inadvertently exposed in parts of the video, causing the singer to be criticised online.

Even so, the more cautious fans warned against challenging social norms.

Sulli, who is a former member of all-girl group f(x), is not new to controversy.

She has been uploading photographs and videos of herself without the undergarment on social media in the past few years and has publicly voiced support for going braless since July this year.

"Bras have wires; they are not good for health. Not wearing one is comfortable. That is something beautiful and natural.

"For me, a bra is like an accessory. Some outfits go with it, and others do not. That's why I sometimes do not wear a bra, " Sulli was reported to have said.

