K-pop star Woojin's sexual harassment denial angers netizens

K-pop star Kim Woo-jin, a former member of boy band Stray Kids, has denied accusations of sexual harassment which emerged on social media this week.

An anonymous Twitter user, who has since deleted their account, claimed that she and a friend were sexually harassed by an “idol who is really loved by his fans”.

In a series of tweets on Sept 8, the user claimed to have met Woojin at a bar in Seoul during the coronavirus outbreak, where he allegedly tried to touch them inappropriately without their consent and despite repeated protests.

“I really want all his fans to know what type of person he is, but I am not famous so I cannot say anything. People will blame it on us because we were in a bar recently and we knew it was wrong because of the virus, but he was also there.”

Although the user didn’t reveal their identity at first, they hinted that the man harassing them was named “Woo” and came from one of the “big three” entertainment companies in South Korea.

https://twitter.com/ateezhobi/status/1303222719970856961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E130322271997085696

Speculation started circulating that the idol in question might be Woojin, who was signed to JYP Entertainment as a member of Stray Kids but left the band last year. Other idols were also dragged into the affair, including NCT ’s Jungwoo and AB6IX’s Woojin.

Since then, other anonymous Twitter users have come forward with their own accusations against Woojin, with some directly naming him and detailing similar instances in which he allegedly made unwanted sexual advances.

In response, the singer took to Twitter to address the allegations, refuting the claims and reassuring fans that the rumours were untrue.

“Today, I had an absurd experience. Someone posted a strange rumour on Twitter and then deleted their account. I’ve never even met that person, and I’ve never been to the places that they’ve mentioned. I know my fans must have been very shocked, but please don’t worry too much because none of that is true,” he wrote.

In the same post, Woojin also announced that he’s preparing to release a solo album under a new entertainment company.

https://twitter.com/woooojinn/status/1303271797916278784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E130327179791627878

His post received a backlash from some enraged internet users, who accused him of being “insensitive” and “dishonest”.

One user wrote: “The fact that he thinks it’s OK to promote himself while addressing a serious issue …”

“How do you know you haven’t met them when they didn’t give a description or any details about themselves?” another user posted.

https://twitter.com/10x_ent/status/1303382100783935489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1303382100783935489%

Soon afterwards, Woojin’s supposed new agency – 10X Entertainment – released an official statement warning of legal action against people spreading false rumours about the singer.

However, Twitter users noted that no such entertainment company exists in South Korea. What comes up on an internet search instead is a Chicago-based DJ duo, who have since clarified on their Facebook page that they have no association with Woojin.

One internet user also discovered that the company logo appears suspiciously similar to the logo of an online furniture store called Hanfordesign, while another user pointed out that the company website is hosted on the free notetaking app, Notion.

Fans are now demanding for an apology from Woojin, with the hashtag #WoojinApologiseToVictim trending on Twitter.

Woojin debuted as a member of Stray Kids in 2017. In October 2019, JYP Entertainment announced his departure from the nine-member group due to undisclosed personal reasons.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.