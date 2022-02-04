K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn engaged, 4 years after romance upended their musical careers

K-pop sweethearts HyunA and Dawn announced their plans to marry on February 3.

The couple shared their plans through a series of Instagram posts featuring a pair of matching opal rings, Dawn asking HyunA to marry him and her response.

“Marry Me,” wrote rapper-songwriter Dawn, born Kim Hyo-jung, in the caption of one post. HyunA (Kim Hyun-a) responded, “Of course my answer is yes” in another, while also sharing another post of the rings.

The artists, who perform both as soloists and together as HyunA&Dawn, began dating in 2016 when both were signed to the South Korean music label Cube, where Dawn, previously known as E’Dawn, was a member of boy band Pentagon.

The pair quit the label in 2018 amid tumult after their relationship became public knowledge.

At the time HyunA, a popular soloist since 2010 and formerly a member of Cube girl group 4Minute, and E’Dawn, who wrote Pentagon’s songs including that year’s hit Shine, had been working on a group project with another Pentagon member, Hui, known as Triple H.

The album cover for HyunA and Dawn’s joint album 1+1=1, released in September 2021. Photo: @pnation.official/Instagram

After the news broke, Cube initially announced it had severed ties with the couple, claiming breach of contract after HyunA confirmed her relationship with E’Dawn publicly following media reports; the dating life of K-pop stars is often tightly controlled. But the South Korean public voiced support for the couple, and Cube’s stock price dropped, leading the label to recant; however, both artists ended up quitting the label later that year.

The couple are currently signed to K-pop star Psy’s label P Nation, and both have been releasing music regularly. HyunA had worked with Psy previously, most notably in the music video for his hit song Gangnam Style and on an alternative version of the song known as Oppa is Just My Style.

HyunA&Dawn released their first joint EP, 1+1=1 , in September 2021, fronted by the single Ping Pong.

