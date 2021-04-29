K-pop stars update fans on Covid-19 test results amid possible new cluster

The latest surge in Covid-19 cases in South Korea has affected parts of the K-pop industry, with some stars testing positive for the coronavirus.

As South Korea faces the beginnings of its fourth wave , April has seen another potential cluster among singers in the country, following several cases last year during year-end award season.

So far, among K-pop idols, only O.V and Hyunwook of boy band D-Crunch tested positive for the virus. The pair confirmed positive for the test after displaying minor symptoms, and went into isolation on Saturday (April 24).

Following the incident, individuals that D-Crunch came in contact with, including K-pop stars such as Daniel Kang and the members of Bae173, who performed on the same television programmes between April 19 and April 21, have tested negative.

PHOTO: All-S Company A separate potential industry cluster also nearly broke out when musical actor Son Jun-ho tested positive for the virus on April 23. The next day, television personality and former pro athlete Park Se-ri, with whom he had come in contact, tested positive.

Other celebrities the pair had come in contact with have taken coronavirus tests.

Singers Kim Junsu, formerly of boy band TVXQ and part of JYJ, and Lee Jun-young of boy band U-Kiss have tested negative, while actor Shin Sung-rok tested positive after an initial negative result.

On April 22, a staff member working with boy band Onewe was diagnosed with the virus, leading to the band and all the staff at their company, RBW, undergoing testing. The boy band has halted work while isolating, as per South Korean pandemic regulations.

Other stars who tested negative for the virus following recent positive cases in the industry include Jun Hyo-seong, formerly of girl group Secret, and girl group StayC.

Earlier this month, members of boy band Treasure, Got7 , CIX and NCT Dream all also reportedly tested negative after members or staff they work with came in close contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

