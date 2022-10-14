K-pop stays committed to NFTs and metaverse, despite some fans' misgivings

K-pop's love affair with Web3 tech trends is still burning strong.

Last year, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses were the hottest tech buzz of the year, and K-pop companies, like many entertainment counterparts, began rapidly investing.

Despite some popularity waning in early 2022, K-pop companies continue to invest.

In recent weeks, major industry players have announced new ventures that emphasise how popular these tech endeavours are among K-pop acts and companies as a new potential revenue source, despite mixed feelings from fans.

In September, IPX, formerly Line Friends, launched a collaboration between virtual influencer Wade and fashion label Peaceminusone, spearheaded by G-Dragon, which included different digital projects and an NFT launch.

Also in September, boy band P1Harmony joined Asian entertainment-focused metaverse platform Gemie, which claims to "offer a one-stop solution for artists and celebrities to realise their virtual ambitions", like hosting virtual events and launching metaverse-focused collections to fans active on the platform.

The growth has continued, with Oct 5 witnessing a new platform, Momentica, created by Levvels, a US-based joint venture by Korean blockchain and fintech giant Dunamu and Hybe, home to K-pop groups such as BTS and NewJeans.

Momentica is a "flagship platform for fan-artist engagement built on sustainable blockchain technology", according to Levvels, and will open formally in mid-October.

The Oct 5 early launch gave fans of Hybe groups Seventeen, Fromis 9, Tomorrow x Together, Enhypen and Le Sserafim a chance to get unique digital collectibles for free.

NFTs and other digital collectibles built on blockchain technology have received lots of love from some, while concerns over sustainability and viability have led to many naysayers, especially after some high-profile NFT robberies and cryptocurrency crashes.

On Momentica's tweet announcing the Hybe collaboration ahead of the launch, several comments from fans declare simply "no."

The upswing is expected to continue: A collaboration between AI-focused girl group Aespa and Web3 artist Blake Kathryn will also be auctioning off an NFT collection via Sotheby's digital marketplace from Oct 13 to 21.

Fans who purchase these "ae girls" NFTs will have access to exclusive content, and even opportunities to meet the K-pop quartet.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.