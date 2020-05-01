K-pop's Blackpink star Lisa Manoban gets apology after Bangkok cafe 'offered $4,500' for seat she used

PHOTO: Instagram/lalalalisa_m
Jitsiree Thongnoi
South China Morning Post

Lisa Manoban, a Thai member of South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, received an outpouring of social media support on Friday after the owner of a Bangkok cafe posted about her visit on his Facebook page, which attracted seedy comments about her.

On Thursday, Lisa, 22, shared pictures of her photo shoot at MQQN Cafe Bangkok on her Instagram account. Soon afterwards, the owner of the cafe posted on Facebook that he had been offered as much as 100,000 baht (S$4,500) for the seat she had used.

"I am not satisfied with this price yet," the owner said. "We also have the glass and the spoon she used too," he added in the comment section.

He received replies such as "Why don't you keep the tissue paper she used?", "How much is the table?" and "I'd like to get a scent of that table she touched." Another commenter said: "Did she use the restroom?" and went on to mention Lisa's hair.

Social media users soon expressed disgust over the sexual harassment and objectification of women. The hashtag #LowlyMQQNcafe was trending on Twitter on Friday morning.

A Twitter fan account @BPinAmerica said: "Lisa does not deserve the disrespect and violation of what this owner has done. You have crossed the line in a disgusting way. Instead of being proud and humble that Lisa went to your cafe; you offer a bidding."

Another Twitter user, @BPinradio said: "I can't express in words how much disrespect and s*xual h*rassment of women make me sick. It's even worse when it happens to those we love. Lisa recently made a photo shoot at MQQN Cafe, the owners of place are harassing her on Facebook with disgusting comments."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) on

Angry comments were also posted on the cafe's Facebook page. A user said: "I never thought the owner could have this lowly, shameful thought. Even if Lisa was not famous, but just a woman who was your customer, and to think that you spoke so shamefully about her behind her back. And the fact that she is this famous, you should give her respect."

The cafe's owner left an apology on his Facebook account. "I have to apologise for the negative post. I apologise to Lisa and anyone involved. We all love and admire Lisa. I'm sorry for what happened. I have to apologise again."

Lisa and her band's label YG Entertainment have not yet commented. She was seen at Bangkok's main airport on Friday, reportedly flying to Japan.

Formed in 2016, Blackpink commands millions of followers on social media. The band's phenomenal success in 2019 included a performance at Coachella in April, becoming the first K-pop act to take the stage at the US music festival.

In November, the band was listed in Time Magazine's 100 Next 2019 list of rising influential figures worldwide.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

