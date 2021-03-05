K-pop's iKon release first song in more than a year

It’s been more than a year, but K-pop stars iKon are back with a new song this week, asking Why Why Why in their first release since last February’s I Decide album.

The new pop ballad – a melancholic love song full of regret – arrived on Wednesday, delivered through a sentimental music video.

The six-member group are under YG Entertainment, and label mates with the likes of Blackpink and Winner.

They debuted in 2015 and have released several songs that became hits in South Korea, but have struggled in recent years to gain momentum amid lengthy breaks in between releases, which are atypical in the K-pop world, and the departure of member B.I. in 2019.

Although the band previously focused on more hip-hop-oriented songs, iKon over the years have developed a strong identity as a vocal pop team, with stirring songs that are both addictive and emotive. Why Why Why continues this maturation of their musical identity.

When talking about the release during an interview shared by YG, the iKon members expressed remorse over the lengthy period since their last release, and said they hoped the song would be well-received by their fandom, known collectively as iKonics.

The release of Why Why Why and return of iKon in March 2021 coincides with the group appearing on upcoming K-pop boy band competition show Kingdom: Legendary War , which begins airing on South Korean broadcaster Mnet and simultaneously worldwide on YouTube on April 1.

The band will compete against five other K-pop acts – Btob, SF9, Ateez, Stray Kids and The Boyz – and TVXQ’s members will also appear on the show as hosts.

Kingdom: Legendary War is the third show in Mnet’s ongoing royal-themed competition series featuring K-pop artists facing off against one another.

K-pop boy band iKon.

PHOTO: YG Entertainment Mamamoo previously won the female-oriented Queendom in 2019, and last year witnessed The Boyz win a spot in Kingdom after reigning supreme in Road to Kingdom.

In other YG news, Blackpink’s Rosé is set to release her first single album R on March 12.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.