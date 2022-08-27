K-pop's rebranded Mama Awards to be held in Japan this November

The K-pop-focused Mama Awards will return this November with a two-day event in Japan. The awards ceremony will be held at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov 29 and 30.

Previously called the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Mama for short, the music awards show staged by South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM formally rebranded this year as the Mama Awards.

Hosted by South Korean TV channel Mnet, the Mama Awards originated in 1999 as the Mnet KM Music Festival.

Boy band BTS are the most decorated performers at the Mama Awards, having received 17 major honours since their formation in 2013, in categories including artist of the year and song of the year.

Fans cheer before the start of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2012.

PHOTO: Felix Wong

While the awards show focuses primarily on South Korean music, it acknowledges musical talent and music industry creatives and executives throughout Asia, and has held events in various Asian cities, including Hong Kong.

This year’s Mama Awards will be broadcast internationally, and available to watch on YouTube in many regions.

The announcement follows the conclusion of another pop-culture event put on by CJ ENM, the just-concluded KCON LA 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The convention and a series of concerts drew an attendance of more than 90,000 over three days, while more than seven million people reportedly viewed the festivities digitally.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.