K-pop's Red Velvet to release Queendom album celebrating seven years

K-pop girl group Red Velvet are going to celebrate their seventh anniversary in a regal way with the release of their new album, Queendom.

Set to drop on Aug 16, the band’s sixth EP comes a year and a half after their last release, December 2019’s LP The ReVe Festival: Finale fronted by the single Psycho.

Queendom was announced on Sunday (Aug 1), coinciding with the band’s anniversary celebrations. Ahead of its release, the members of Red Velvet were featured in a series of videos highlighting earlier songs from the band in a project dubbed Queens Archive.

Videos and related images were also released, themed around the idea of Queens Mystic General Store, and reintroduced content and characters featured in earlier Red Velvet music videos as an homage to the band’s career.

The band are back as a quintet after vocalist Wendy took a break after she was badly injured in a terrible accident during 2019’s year-end performance season in South Korea.

Wendy previously released a solo album in April marking her formal return to the music industry.

Queendom also comes over a year since members Seulgi and Irene formed Red Velvet’s first unit, and released an EP together last July, along with videos for the songs Naughty and Monster.

Red Velvet was formed by South Korean media company SM Entertainment in 2014, when four members – Wendy, Seulgi, Irene and Joy – debuted with the single Happiness. Member Yeri joined the team the following year, when they released their first EP, Ice Cream Cake.

Throughout their career, the band has seen numerous hit songs, including 2017’s Red Flavor and 2018’s Bad Boy, with their songs balancing their “red” upbeat, bright style of music with “velvet” smooth lusher tracks.

ALSO READ: K-pop must-listen releases in July 2021: BTS, Taeyeon, SF9, AKMU and more

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.