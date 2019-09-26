K-pop's top awards show MAMA to skip protest-hit Hong Kong for Japan's Nagoya

For the first time in eight years, K-pop's biggest awards show will not be staged in Hong Kong due to the city's ongoing protests and instead take place solely in Nagoya, even as South Korea and Japan are engaged in their most bitter diplomatic row in recent history.

CJ Entertainment and Merchandising (CJ ENM), the organiser behind the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), announced it would hold the event on December 4 at the Nagoya Dome, a stadium that seats an audience of up to 30,000.

The event has been held in Hong Kong since 2012, and in the past two years also had multi-city shows in Vietnam, Japan and South Korea. But this year, only one event will take place in Japan.

Korean news agency Yonhap, in reporting the event date, suggested the organiser was giving Hong Kong a miss because of the city's increasingly violent protests, which are entering their 16th week.

But CJ ENM in its statement only addressed the Japan-South Korea trade row and said: "The consensus was that civil and cultural exchange should be separated from political issues and they should continue."

Several event organisers have skipped out on Hong Kong and cancelled events or taken them elsewhere as thousands continue to take to the streets to protest against the government.

The movement was a reaction to an extradition bill that would allow the city to send suspects to jurisdictions it did not have an extradition arrangement with, including mainland China. With the bill now scrapped, those at the helm of the movement have demanded amnesty for those arrested, an independent probe into police use of force, and universal suffrage.

In recent weeks, entertainers including K-pop star Daniel Kang, indie band Chvrches and Trevor Noah - the host of US programme The Daily Show - have all cancelled events, citing reasons such as "safety concerns" and "unforeseen circumstances".

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, also postponed its Asia Media Forum initially set for October.

MAMA, one of K-pop's most popular events, last year saw groups such as BTS, Wanna One, Twice, and Monsta-X take to the stage to pick up awards and perform for audiences who shelled out between HK$888 (S$156) and HK$2,488 per seat.

Held jointly in Hong Kong, Saitama and Seoul, MAMA 2018 was broadcast online, attracting more than 50 million tweets over the three-day event.

Observers said CJ ENM's decision to move MAMA away from Hong Kong showed that the costs stemming from potential disruptions and safety issues were more concerning than the bilateral row between Tokyo and Seoul.

Michael Hurt, a Korean pop culture expert and business professor at the University of Seoul, said the industry had learned hard lessons in 2016, when Seoul's move to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system resulted in China unofficially banning its citizens from buying Korean cultural products and travelling to the nation.

"Ultimately, the K-pop industry is concerned with protecting their bottom line, and not with making political points," Hurt said.