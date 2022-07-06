Kang So-yeon from Netflix show Single's Inferno on her new single Loca Loca

Introduced to many on the Netflix reality series Single's Inferno as the head of a boxing gym, multifaceted South Korean entertainer Kang So-yeon's time has finally come.

Kang, 34, won viewers' hearts as the oldest, and fittest, of the female contestants looking for love on the 2021 dating series, but has been working for 15 years to pursue her career in South Korea's entertainment industry.

She's tried her hand at just about everything over the years: modelling, acting, hosting, singing, YouTube, professional athletics. "Netflix introduced me as a CEO of a boxing gym, but that's not my only job," she tells the Post.

"I'm a [South Korean television channel] JTBC golf announcer, actress, emcee, and I'm still working as a model.

"They chose to emphasise one thing, [my] boxing gym because it has a big impact, and I'm grateful, but I've always been doing many things, and being a singer was one of them."

She debuted under the stage name Rosie in 2011 as part of a co-ed group known as We, which dabbled with hip-hop, R&B and dance music before breaking up shortly after its formation.

According to Kang, her recent single, Loca Loca, is not the harbinger of a new musical career but the continuation of everything she's been doing, and was released as a thank-you to fans.

"I'm not intending to release a new album right now, but I wanted to release a gift to my fans," she says.

"[After Single's Inferno,] people were searching for my singer videos, and my songs were getting attention, so I wanted to repay this interest with a new song that I can sing at events and fan meetings."

"Because many of my fans are overseas, I wanted to emphasise a foreign language with the song lyrics and title.

"It's not like I quit my job at the gym to make a comeback as a singer, there's nothing like that," she adds.

"Music connects people to one another, so I chose music to express my mind. I definitely want to use music from now on, but I just want to say this isn't a [new] start of being a singer, it's just dedicated to my fans."

Kang admits that although the music is fun, and inspired by Latin pop hits, the lyrics are a bit sad. "I wanted to express the uncertainty of dating in my song, and naturally it became sad," she says.

She is also appearing more on South Korean variety shows, and leaning into different sides of the entertainment industry, such as with her recent appearance on the athletic variety series Unnies Are Running: Witch Fitness Basketball Team, and working with South Korean entertainment company Brand New Music.

"It's like a dream, like a dream come true," says Kang of appearing on Single's Inferno. "I've been trying to make things work in this industry for around 15 years, but I didn't make it.

"I began this career because I wasn't interested in an office job, and wanted to do something I liked. I wasn't interested in money or fame, I just enjoy working as an entertainer. But until recently, I've had to promote myself without any support from a management company or anyone in the industry, doing it all on my own.

"So I started thinking, 'I have my boxing gym, so maybe I can just lead a normal, non-entertainment-industry-based life, get married, etc'."

However, before she could leave the industry entirely, the growing trend of dating shows that took off in South Korea around two or three years ago caught her eye as someone thinking about settling down.

"A lot of television channels started casting for dating shows, and I thought, 'Maybe it's my fate to do this.' I then heard that Netflix was starting to do a show, and I didn't have a man at that time so I thought, 'I should do this'."

Now that she's done it, Kang So-yeon is ready to take on the world. "I got so much attention from this show, but I still have a lot of things to show to the public. Right now, here in Korea, there's not just interest in rising stars but also a resurgence of interest in sleeper content and underrated entertainers from the past.

ALSO READ: Single's Inferno: Who are the couples supposedly dating in real life after the series?

"I kind of feel like I've paid my dues by going through the tough times and now I'm benefiting from all these trends to get to where I am today.

"I'm doing what I like and it may be hard, but I'm eager to show them everything I've been working on all this while. I think this is my start, my beginning."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.