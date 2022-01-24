Kanye West and girlfriend pull a Justin and Britney in double denim

Rapper, entrepreneur and former US presidential candidate Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, attended the Kenzo autumn/winter 2022 show in Paris with girlfriend Julia Fox.

West and Fox wore matching denim outfits that brought back to memory a historic red-carpet appearance from then It couple Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.

Also known as the Texan or Mexican tuxedo, the denim-on-denim look is a hard one to pull off, unless you're a ranger roaming the prairies in the Wild West - or you're Kanye West, that is.

The 44-year-old mogul opted for a padded denim jacket from one of his favourite brands, Balenciaga, paired with Levi's jeans and Red Wing boots.

West is collaborating with Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, for an upcoming collection named Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Little is known about the line other than it is part of the rapper's ongoing collaboration with Gap, the San Francisco-based company known for basic apparel such as jeans and khaki pants.

31-year-old Fox's denim look featured a jacket with an inbuilt, cone-shaped bra from brand of the moment Schiaparelli, paired with Carhartt jeans and a Balenciaga bag.

In recent weeks, West, who last year divorced Kim Kardashian, has been seen out and about with Fox, a previously little known actress, in Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

As he did with Kardashian, he has given Fox a complete fashion makeover, styling her in directional outfits from Balenciaga and Rick Owens.

Fox has become an overnight celebrity thanks to West, but has dismissed accusations that she's just dating him to seek fame and that their relationship is just a PR stunt.

"Honey, I've dated billionaires," she said in a recent podcast.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.