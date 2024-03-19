Kardashian sisters banned from family speeches after drunken wedding toast debacle

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were banned from giving speeches at family events after their drunken toast at sister Kim's second wedding.

Eldest sister Kourtney, 44, made the revelation in a post on Instagram revealing the pair are no longer allowed to get up and speak during their gatherings after they gave a "drunken speech" when Kim tied the knot with Kris Humphries back in 2011.

Kourtney wrote: "I gave up giving speeches after [Khloe] and I gave a drunken speech together at [Kim's] second wedding and somehow I am here [giving a speech at a work event]."

However, Khloe then weighed in and revealed they didn't "give up" speeches — they were actually "banned".

She wrote: "This is a true story although she used the word 'gave up' we were banned from speeches ever since that wedding. It was not pretty for either one of us."

Khloe then added: "But I'm pretty sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. I vote to bring back Kourt and Koke's speeches back! Who's with me?"

Khloe previously opened up about being banned from giving a speech at Kim's third wedding when she married Kanye West in Italy in 2014.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Khloe explained: "I wasn't allowed to give a speech because I just ramble, and I think I'm maybe giving a compliment and I'm not saying the right thing."

She revealed the groom even joked about the ban when giving his own toast. Khloe explained: "Kanye was giving his speech and was like, 'Khloe, I know you want the mic'. He was taunting me. It was, like, one ranter to another ranter: 'I want that mic'."

Kim previously revealed that Khloe had a great time during the wedding rehearsal dinner in France before her big day, but claims she drank a bit too much.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim said: "I think everyone just had such a good time at Versailles that they drank too much. Khloe drank a little too much the night before and I had to wake her up.

"She was laying down and getting her make-up done while she was sleeping, she was so hungover!"

