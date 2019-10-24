Taiwanese actress Karen Hu confirms divorce with noted plastic surgeon

TAIPEI - Taiwan TV host and actress Karen Hu, also known as Xiao Zhen, confirmed on Wednesday her divorce with husband Li Jin-liang, a noted plastic surgeon, putting an end to 12 years of marriage.

According to various sources, however, the couple has lived separately for more than six years. They have an 11-year-old daughter named Emma.

In response to media inquiries, Hu expressed hopes to keep her divorce confidential because she is worried about her daughter being bullied at school.

Since their marriage in 2007, local media have reported several times on Li's alleged affairs.

The daughter of famous TV host Woo Gwa's daughter, Karen Hu is known for her roles in Lucy Days, Boysitter and The Fierce Wife.