For the first time in his career, Kenneth Ma has bagged the Best Actor award, for his portrayal of Dr Tong Ming in the hit TV series Big White Duel, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The award, which is presented annually during the TVB Anniversary Awards, was nearly in the 45-year-old actor's grasp several times in his 20-year career, with him having been nominated 12 times.

"I'm lucky this year! This award is only possible with everyone's help," he said when the results were announced on Sunday night.