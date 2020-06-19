Kenneth Ma bears no grudge against Andy Hui and Jacqueline Wong

Kenneth Ma has shown that he is a magnanimous person. He was not angry with singer Andy Hui – the man whom his former girlfriend had cheated on him with.

In fact, he even wished Hui all the best in making a comeback to the music scene, China Press reported.

“I’ve never been angry and was not angry at Jacqueline (Wong).

“I got over my anger quickly,” the actor said recently when asked about Hui’s upcoming performance.

Hui, 52, has not been in action after being caught in a scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April last year.

He made his first appearance on ViuTV’s music programme Chill Club on Monday.

Ma, who broke up with Wong shortly after the scandal came to light, wished her success in returning to the TV industry.

“I hope Andy can make a fresh comeback and that Jacqueline can have a new start. I don’t know how she is right now, but I hope she can find new love and reach greater heights in her career, ” he said.

Wong made a public apology last year and went on self-imposed exile in the United States before returning to Hong Kong in December.