Kim Tae-hee returns for thriller A House with a Yard

A fantasy romance moves on with a new lead and a major K-drama star returns in a limited thriller series in our latest round-up of casting announcements for Korean dramas.

1. A House with a Yard

Kim Tae-hee, Lim Ji-yeon and Kim Sung-oh have all lined up for the limited series A House with a Yard. Based on a novel of the same name, this family-focused suspense thriller will be eight episodes long and will be directed by Jung Ji-hyun, who recently made Twenty-Five Twenty-One, one of the year's biggest hits.

Kim, returning to screens three years after Hi Bye, Mama!, will portray a perfect housewife who lives a perfect life in a perfect house and is the envy of everyone around her - until something happens to threaten that illusion.

Kim rose to stardom almost 20 years ago after appearing in K-drama series Stairway to Heaven and she has been a popular leading lady ever since.

Last seen in Rose Mansion, Lim will soon be seen opposite Song Hye-kyo in the Netflix series The Glory. Kim Sung-oh recently appeared in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area and A Model Family.

2. Irresistible Love

The JTBC series will focus on the love story between a man and a woman who gain possession of an ancient and forbidden book that has been sealed for three centuries.

Rowoon, who appeared in The King's Affection, is being eyed for the role of Jang Shin-yoo, a well-liked and successful lawyer at Onju City Hall who is fated to become the victim of the mysterious book.

Jo, last seen in Military Prosecutor Doberman, is considering the part of Lee Jong-joo, an attractive and gregarious woman who works as a civil servant at the same city hall but is unpopular with men.

3. The Day of the Abduction

Astory, the production company behind hit shows such as Kingdom and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, confirmed this month that it will next be adapting Chung Hae-yeon's book The Day of the Abduction into a series of the same name.

Kiss Sixth Sense actor Yoon Kye-sang has been confirmed as the lead of this black comedy-thriller.

His target is a genius young girl and, during their time together, the two start to form an unexpectedly close bond.

The Day of the Abduction is expected to air at some point next year.

4. Stealer: Seven Joseon Notices

Joo Won has signed on to the new detective comedy-action series Stealer: Seven Joseon Notices.

The show will follow a cultural asset thief known as "Skunk" who cooperates with "Karma", an unofficial culture asset recovery team, to take down shadowy figures who cannot be dealt with in conventional ways.

The actor will play Hwang Dae-myung, a member of the Special Investigation Division at the Cultural Heritage Administration who becomes involved in the case.

Dae-myung is an eccentric character who, on the surface, seems more interested in his annual leave and slacking off than the job at hand.

Joo was last seen this summer in the Netflix action film Carter. He is also known for major dramas such as Good Doctor and My Sassy Girl.

Stealer: Seven Joseon Notices will be broadcast in South Korean on tvN next year.

5. Pure Boxer

Kim, a former member of K-pop girl group I.O.I. who starred in the hit indie film Moonlit Winter, will appear as Lee Kwon-sook, a former boxing prodigy. Kwon-sook disappeared from the scene just before completing a grand slam. Having returned, she becomes Tae-young's next target.

Pure Boxer is aimed for a release in the first half of 2023.

