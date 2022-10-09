Kim Yoo-jung set for Netflix's Sweet and Sour Chicken; Ji Chang-wook in Disney+ crime drama The Worst Evil - K-drama casting latest

Several of South Korea's hottest young stars recently signed on to an exciting array of new projects, including a crime drama, a romantic comedy, an action comedy and a story about a girl who turns into a piece of sweet and sour chicken.

Find out more in our latest K-drama casting round-up.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

The previously announced drama Sweet and Sour Chicken has added Kim Yoo-jung to its star-studded line-up.

This will mark the second Netflix project in a row for Backstreet Rookie and Lovers of the Red Sky actress Yoo-jung, who is about to premiere the Netflix original film 20th Century Girl at the Busan International Film Festival.

Sweet and Sour Chicken, which is based on a web comic of the same name, will also star Extreme Job lead Ryu Seung-ryong and Ahn Jae-hong of Be Melodramatic.

Ahn Jae-hong in a still from Be Melodramatic.

PHOTO: Disney+

The series will be directed by Lee Byeong-hun, who made Extreme Job and Be Melodramatic.

Yoo-jung will play the unfortunate Mina, who is turned into a piece of sweet and sour chicken by a mysterious machine in her father Choi Sun-man's company.

Sun-man, played by Seung-ryong, and Jae-hong's intern Ko Baek-joong must work together to turn her back into a human.

Production on this 12-episode series is expected to kick off in November.

The Worst Evil

Ji Chang-wook in a still from If You Wish Upon Me.

PHOTO: Viu

Ji Chang-wook, who just wrapped up the hospice drama If You Wish Upon Me, will next be seen in the crime drama The Worst Evil.

This Disney+ series, which will also star Squid Game and Little Women actor Wi Ha-jun and Lim Se-mi of True Beauty, is being eyed for release during the second half of next year.

With Man in Love's Han Dong-wook in the director's chair and Sanai Pictures (New World) and Baram Pictures (Jirisan) sharing production duties, this project will follow a detective, played by Chang-wook, who goes undercover to investigate a drug crime ring operating across Korea, Japan and China.

Wi Ha-jun in a still from Little Women.

PHOTO: Netflix

Ha-jun will feature as the boss of the criminal organisation and Se-mi will appear as Chang-wook's wife and fellow detective.

Also considering a role in the series is the popular singer Bibi, who recently stepped down from the follow-up seasons of Sweet Home, currently shooting, owing to scheduling conflicts.

Once casting is complete, shooting of The Worst Evil will begin before the end of the year.

Finland Papa

Kim Bo-ra in a still from Love and Leashes.

PHOTO: Netflix

Last seen in the Netflix romcom Love and Leashes, Sky Castle actress Kim Bo-ra will soon return in a new drama.

Bo-ra has been fixed as the lead of the drama Finland Papa, a six-episode limited series based on a book of the same name by Won Young-jin.

Bo-ra will play Lee Yu-ri, a part-timer in her 20s working in the "Finland Papa" cafe, where she meets new people and heals her broken heart as she learns about the true meaning of family.

Though she has been active since 2005, Kim only became known to a wider audience after appearing on the hit series Sky Castle, after which she landed her first leading drama role in the series Touch.

Is It Fate?

Kim So-hyun in a still from River Where the Moon Rises.

PHOTO: Viu

Kim So-hyun of River Where the Moon Rises and Love Alarm will appear in the upcoming drama Is It Fate?, based on a webtoon of the same name penned by Nam Ji-eun.

So-hyun has been cast as Lee Hong-joo, a hard-working animation producer who shies away from love because of her past experiences.

But the past is not quite ready to let go of her, and she soon finds herself face-to-face with her first love from 10 years earlier once more.

Song Hyun-wook, who is known for popular romantic fare such as The King's Affection and The Beauty Inside, will reportedly direct the series. Filming will kick off before the new year.

Good Man

Lee Dong-wook in a still from Bad and Crazy.

PHOTO: iQiyi

Korean heartthrob Lee Dong-wook (Goblin: The Lonely and Great God) has reportedly been offered a leading role in the upcoming action drama Good Man.

The actor is eyeing the part of Seok Cheol, the eldest grandson in a three-generation crime family.

Should Dong-wook sign on, Good Man would be his second action comedy in quick succession, following last winter's Bad and Crazy, in which he co-starred with Wi Ha-jun.

Dong-wook is currently on set filming Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, a follow-up season to his previous hit Tale of the Nine Tailed from 2020.

Good Man will mark the return of writer Kim Woon-kyung, whose last show was the Kim Ok-vin drama Steal Heart.

Directing the series will be filmmaker Song Hae-sung, known for Maundy Thursday with Gang Dong-won and Lee Na-young.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.