Kraven The Hunter casts West Side Story's Ariana DeBose as Calypso

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie. DeBose will play Calypso in the upcoming superhero action-adventure starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Calypso is a voodoo priestess who is the on-and-off lover of Kraven. The character first appeared in Spider-Man comics in the early 1980s as a villain against the teen web-slinger. In the comics, she has the power of mind control, resurrection and magic potions.

DeBose is currently the favourite to win best supporting actress at this year’s Oscars, for her captivating turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. She also took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Prior to her breakout role in the Spielberg remake, she was a member of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and starred in Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of The Prom for Netflix. DeBose also landed a Tony nomination for playing the lead role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Aside from DeBose, Fred Hechinger and Russell Crowe have also joined the Marvel and Sony project as Chameleon and a secret role respectively.

Kraven the Hunter will be directed by JC Chandor, with a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. It is scheduled to release in theaters on Jan 13, 2023.

READ ALSO: Lindsay Lohan signs 2-movie deal with Netflix

This article was first published in Geek Culture.