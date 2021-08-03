Kris Wu and nearly 1,000 supporters removed from Chinese social media

Chinese social media platforms are wiping Kris Wu off their platform after the embattled pop star was detained in Beijing on Saturday under suspicion of rape.

Various social media companies, including major apps like WeChat and Douyin, have deleted his personal and business accounts . Weibo has also closed hundreds of group chats for fans and banned or suspended nearly 1,000 other accounts, including those owned by three well-known celebrities.

Weibo said it banned the accounts because of their misleading remarks following Wu’s detention .

Du Meizhu accused Wu of luring her into sex with alcohol and fake promises.

PHOTO: Weibo

The Chinese-born Canadian superstar singer was detained on Saturday, a few weeks after 18-year-old student Du Meizhu said he lured her into having sex after getting her drunk.

Her decision to go public with the accusation led to a flood of allegations from other women, some of whom were minors, who made similar claims.

In Saturday’s statement, the police in the Chaoyang district of Beijing did not specify which accusation resulted in them opening a legal case.

On Sunday, Weibo, the influential Twitter-like platform, closed the accounts of writer Zhang Xin, who goes by the pseudonym of Liu Liu, and the high-profile television host Ma Weiwei, because of remarks they made in support of Wu in 2016 after another woman complained that Wu abandoned her after they had sex.

Zhang wrote back then: “This woman was cheap. She was obviously a sex partner but wished for a status … She got nothing but wanted to be official. She scared Fanfan away and destroyed so many female fans’ benefits.” Fanfan is a nickname for Wu.

Ma asked, “Is there any bigger benefit for a fan than sleeping with an idol?”

They both apologised for the comments on Sunday.

The company also suspended the account of Su Mang, the former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar China, because she wrote in 2016: “One should be able to survive as much slander as the honour deserves. I support you! Darkness can never extinguish the light.” Su deleted the comments but was still suspended.

The three women were among 990 users who had their accounts banned or suspended by Weibo since authorities announced Wu’s detention.

Weibo said on Sunday the accounts either “maliciously justified” Wu’s behaviour or used the case to “pick quarrels” or “attack government organisations”.

Weibo also censored 108 hashtags and 789 chat groups where fans had gathered to make “misleading”, “irrational”, and “extreme” remarks about the case, it said.

Despite the widespread criticism, some fans said they still supported Wu and had formed groups online or used hashtags to discuss plans to “rescue” him.

“I’m contacting a lawyer. I’m willing to pay his bail,” said someone on Weibo.

“I’m ready to break into the prison,” another said.

More than a dozen brands, including Porsche and Louis Vuitton, cut ties with Wu after Beijing police confirmed last month that they were investigating the rape accusations against Wu.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.