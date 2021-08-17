Kris Wu denounced by China's performing arts association after formal rape charge

Chinese-Canadian rapper and singer Kris Wu Yifan is awaiting prosecution and if convicted could serve three to 10 years or more in prison.

Wu was formally arrested and charged with rape, prosecutors in Beijing announced on Monday (Aug 16) night.

The 30-year-old, one of China’s most influential young celebrities, has been in police custody since July 31, after teenage beauty influencer Du Meizhu claimed Wu had raped her and other women in a series of Weibo posts — claims the singer denied.

Chinese influencer Du Meizhu has alleged she was raped by Wu.

After the late-night announcement of Wu’s formal arrest, the China Association of Performing Arts, which is under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, issued a statement on Weibo calling for the industry to boycott Wu, as well as for other stars and agencies to increase their legal awareness and moral standards.

“As an arts performer, he did not use his work to advertise Chinese culture, as a public figure he overlooked his social responsibilities and values, as a ‘top star’ with a huge fan base, he broke a legal bottom line and created irretrievable social impact, the industry cannot tolerate such figure,” the notice claimed.

Chinese law allows a maximum detention period of 37 days for criminal investigation before a formal arrest and charges must be laid or the suspect has to be released.

Ge Ang, a Shanghai-based lawyer from the Yingke Law Firm, told the South China Morning Post that under China’s criminal law and prosecution regulations, a formal arrest without bail is usually granted under three conditions — clear evidence of a crime, a conviction is considered likely, and there is concern the accused may present a danger to the community.

Next, the police will have three months to investigate during the custody period, before they file prosecution recommendations and evidence to the procuratorate. If prosecutors believe a prosecution is achievable, they will submit the files to court, Ge said.

Since the allegations were first made, Wu has lost sponsorship deals and had his music removed from online.

According to Chinese law, those who use violence, threats or other means to rape women can be sentenced to between three and 10 years. The sentence may be harsher and can even include the death penalty if there are minors involved or serious injuries are caused.

Since Du’s allegations spread on Chinese social media, Wu has lost lucrative deals with major brands, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, L’Oreal Men and Porsche.

Wu’s music and videos have also been taken off multiple online platforms and his social media accounts were shut down. It is unclear what will happen to a new Tencent-produced TV series starring Wu, The Golden Hairpin, which finished shooting in July 2020.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.