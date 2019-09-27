Kung fu legend Bruce Lee's home being torn down

The former home of kung fu legend Bruce Lee (pic) is being torn down despite efforts by fans to preserve the property, reported China Press.

Known as the "Crane's Nest", the mansion in Hong Kong which Lee had stayed in during his final years is being demolished to make way for a Chinese cultural studies centre.

Demolition work began on Sept 24 and entrance to the site was restricted to workers only.

The move disappointed many Lee fans who described it as turning the late superstar's former residence "into flying dust".

For decades, fans had lobbied the Hong Kong government to turn the site into a museum but to no avail.

Born in San Francisco and raised in Hong Kong, Lee is one of Hong Kong's most famous and universally adored cultural icons.

He died in 1973 at the age of 32.