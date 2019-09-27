Kung fu legend Bruce Lee's home being torn down

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
derek yong zher
C. Aruno
r. aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

The former home of kung fu legend Bruce Lee (pic) is being torn down despite efforts by fans to preserve the property, reported China Press.

Known as the "Crane's Nest", the mansion in Hong Kong which Lee had stayed in during his final years is being demolished to make way for a Chinese cultural studies centre.

Demolition work began on Sept 24 and entrance to the site was restricted to workers only.

The move disappointed many Lee fans who described it as turning the late superstar's former residence "into flying dust".

For decades, fans had lobbied the Hong Kong government to turn the site into a museum but to no avail.

Born in San Francisco and raised in Hong Kong, Lee is one of Hong Kong's most famous and universally adored cultural icons.

He died in 1973 at the age of 32.

More about
Celebrity homes celebrities Hong Kong

TRENDING

10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
Outrage erupts online after convicted undergrad molester escapes jail time
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Pentagon wants to show fans their mature side in upcoming Singapore concert
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

SERVICES