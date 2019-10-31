Kylie Jenner files restraining order on alleged stalker

PHOTO: Instagram/kyliejenner
Bang

Kylie Jenner has filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been given a restraining order against a man who showed up at her home earlier this week, and aggressively knocked on her door requesting to see her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ - which were filed by Kylie's lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley - the unnamed male arrived at her home on Tuesday (Oct 29) and walked up the driveway, before pounding on her front door.

He allegedly claimed he was there to see her, before a security guard escorted him off the property and he was arrested.

The guard filed his own legal documents accusing the man of acting erratic and nervous.

Kylie's decision to file for a restraining order comes as she is reportedly concerned for the safety of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi, as she claims the man could return to her home in the future.

The lip kit mogul - who was not home when the man allegedly came to her property - claims the man follows her and other members of her family on social media.

He has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Kylie, her home, and her car, and the LA County District Attorney's Office is allegedly going to file misdemeanour trespassing charges against him.

Meanwhile, Kylie's main focus is her daughter, as well as strengthening the co-parenting bond between herself and Travis Scott, whom she split with earlier this month.

A source said: "Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She's happy and things in her life are great.

"[Kylie and Travis] love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They've been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter."

