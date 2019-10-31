Kylie Jenner files restraining order on alleged stalker

Kylie Jenner has filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been given a restraining order against a man who showed up at her home earlier this week, and aggressively knocked on her door requesting to see her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ - which were filed by Kylie's lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley - the unnamed male arrived at her home on Tuesday (Oct 29) and walked up the driveway, before pounding on her front door.

He allegedly claimed he was there to see her, before a security guard escorted him off the property and he was arrested.

The guard filed his own legal documents accusing the man of acting erratic and nervous.

Kylie's decision to file for a restraining order comes as she is reportedly concerned for the safety of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi, as she claims the man could return to her home in the future.