Lang Lang's wife sings song promoting Frozen 2 in China

Celebrated pianist Lang Lang's German-Korean wife, Gina Alice Redlinger, is the voice behind the Chinese tune that promotes the upcoming Frozen 2, sequel to the huge 2013 hit.

The song, Huiyizhihe, or River of Remembrance, was released by Universal Music China over the weekend ahead of the opening of the Disney animated feature in China on November 22.

The new film continues the story of Elsa, a queen with magical powers, and her kindhearted sister Anna.

Their latest adventure takes them to an ancient forest that will reveal the source of Elsa's powers, something that they hope can save their kingdom.

Frozen took in 298 million yuan (S$57.7 million) at the Chinese box office in 2014.

Redlinger created huge interest in China when news of her marriage to Lang Lang broke in June.

Chinese internet users were mesmerised by her beauty and their sumptuous wedding in France.

On the day Lang Lang posted pictures of their wedding on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, his post was liked over one million times.

Lang Lang helped ease his young wife's entry into showbiz by starring with her in reality TV show Happiness Trio that delves into the love life of celebrity couples.

Redlinger was seen learning Mandarin after their marriage.

Viewers left gushing comments online, saying her Mandarin with a heavy northeastern accent is adorable.

They also praised her figure, elegant and self-effacing manners and her devotion to her husband.

Born in 1994 in Wiesbaden, Germany, Redlinger is a pianist and composer. She started playing the piano when she was four.

Three years later, she was put under the wings of German pianist Irina Edelstein. She began performing in public in Germany at the age of eight.

Her other piano teachers have included László Simon from Hungary, German pianist Klaus Hellwig and American master Gary Graffman - who also taught Lang Lang.

Fluent in multiple languages, including English, German, Korean and French, the graduate of the University of Music and Theatre in Hamburg, Germany, gave her first solo piano recital in 2009 at the age of 15.

She has given concerts at the Berliner Philharmonie in Berlin and collaborated with various orchestras in China, including the Shenyang Symphony Orchestra and the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra. She has also written three original pieces.

Redlinger met Lang Lang in Berlin a few years ago and has since performed around the world with his International Music Foundation.

He set up the foundation in 2008 to inspire the next generation to pursue music.

