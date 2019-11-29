Last Christmas: A sweet romantic respite, but not much else

Last Christmas

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

How long has it been since we’ve had a decent romantic comedy in the cinemas?

Last year’s Crazy Rich Asians comes to mind, while you could also say that the Beatles-inspired Yesterday, released earlier this year, was also a decent rom-com.

Just staring at the smudge on the window won't make it go away, Kate.Beyond these two, the only rom-coms worth mentioning were not even released in cinemas, but rather, through streaming services like Netflix.

In this age of superhero blockbuster events, mega animated franchises, endless horror films, and Oscar-baiting dramas, is there even room for the humble rom-com in the cinemas any more?

These are the odds that Last Christmas is up against, and while it is a pretty decent rom-com, one wonders whether it has the legs to stand up against, say, Frozen 2, which was released a week earlier.

One thing it has going for it, in Malaysia at least, is that it stars two of Malaysia’s best-known international actors right now – current rom-com golden boy Henry Golding and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, both of whom helped make Crazy Rich Asians the international smash hit it was last year.

Named after the George Michael song of the same name, Last Christmas stars Emilia Clarke as Katarina (or Kate, as she prefers to be known as), who is stumbling aimlessly and directionless through her life after recovering from an illness which almost killed her.

Working in a dead-end job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop run by a woman who calls herself Santa (Yeoh), she is struggling to find anything worth living for, while also trying to deal with her overbearing mother (Emma Thompson). Then, along comes Tom (Golding), a charming young man who helps her to pick up the pieces of her life.