The late Goo Hara's surprise gift to fans: A new music video released posthumously on her birthday

PHOTO: YouTube/LOG-IN
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Fans of the late K-pop star Goo Hara received a bittersweet gift yesterday (Jan 12) when her Japanese label released her new music video two months after her death.

As the song Hello was released in September last year in her final album Midnight Queen, the music video came as a surprise to fans.

Hara had penned the lyrics to the romantic ballad to thank her supporters, said her Japanese label LOG-IN.

The video featured Hara against the night-time cityscape of Tokyo which she had loved, they added.

The release was particularly poignant for Hara's fans as it coincided with her birthday. While her actual birthday reportedly falls on Jan 3, fans have designated Jan 13 — the date listed in her official profile — as "Hara Day" for years.

Fans took to social media to express their love, mixed feelings, and regret. 

Hara joined the girl group Kara in 2008 and released her first solo album Alohara (Can You Feel It?) in 2015.

She was found dead in her home on Nov 24, 2019 after a suspected suicide attempt in May. She was 28.

HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
music South Korea kpop celebrities death

TRENDING

Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Exo&#039;s Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend
Exo's Chen announces marriage to pregnant non-celeb girlfriend
Toa Payoh residents throw flowerpots down block in quarrel over lift landing
Toa Payoh residents throw flowerpots down block in quarrel over lift landing
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
The late Goo Hara&#039;s surprise gift to fans: A new music video released posthumously on her birthday
The late Goo Hara's surprise gift to fans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES