The late Goo Hara's surprise gift to fans: A new music video released posthumously on her birthday

Fans of the late K-pop star Goo Hara received a bittersweet gift yesterday (Jan 12) when her Japanese label released her new music video two months after her death.

As the song Hello was released in September last year in her final album Midnight Queen, the music video came as a surprise to fans.

Hara had penned the lyrics to the romantic ballad to thank her supporters, said her Japanese label LOG-IN.

The video featured Hara against the night-time cityscape of Tokyo which she had loved, they added.

The release was particularly poignant for Hara's fans as it coincided with her birthday. While her actual birthday reportedly falls on Jan 3, fans have designated Jan 13 — the date listed in her official profile — as "Hara Day" for years.

Fans took to social media to express their love, mixed feelings, and regret.

Mixed emotions, mostly deep regret, endearment and the feeling of finally being able to bid goodbye to you somehow. I will not see you in this life anymore, but I will continue saying “Hello” to you whenever I am sentimental. Hello, Hara—it’s the day you first greeted the world. pic.twitter.com/1EGJDcd5dC — ✧ blu ⍢⃝ (@CULTPID) January 12, 2020

Today is the 13th, today is the special day that you celebrated your birthday with Kamila, my dear Hara, we are going to keep celebrating your life the best way we can. As always, I miss you and I love you, sleep well sweetheart🌙❤️ #HappyHARADay pic.twitter.com/SoXh3sLzkJ — Daily Pictures of Goo Hara (@daily_hara) January 12, 2020

Even though it’s the 1st year kamilia are celebrating without you it doesn’t feel so lonely because of the beautiful surprise

Are you watching us?

Thank you for giving us wonderful memories and always thinking about us😭

We really miss you. #happyharadayhttps://t.co/4nVj2YK1DU — KARA doing things 💫 (@karadoingthings) January 12, 2020

It's 13th Jan! The day Kamilia celebrate our Honey Ggul's bday! Happy Birthday Goo Hara! Thank you for making us smile with your presence all these years ♥ You'll be remembered always! We miss you already! Love you! @_sweethara pic.twitter.com/gVB1oJLuO5 — 🌹#ImitationRain (@_alighter) January 12, 2020

Hara joined the girl group Kara in 2008 and released her first solo album Alohara (Can You Feel It?) in 2015.

She was found dead in her home on Nov 24, 2019 after a suspected suicide attempt in May. She was 28.

