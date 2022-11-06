Lee Young-ae eyed for new series Maestra: K-drama casting latest news

While South Korea reels from the tragedy that took place in Seoul's Itaewon area on Oct 29, the Korean drama industry carries on, with several major casting announcements made over the past few days.

These include the return of a veteran small-screen star and the debut leading role in a drama for one of the country's most experienced film stars.

1. Maestra

Following 2021's action-comedy-thriller Inspector Koo, which spawned a passionate fan base in Korea, veteran siren of the screen Lee Young-ae is considering a return through the new drama Maestra.

Derived from a French work of the same name, the show will follow the highs, lows and growth of an orchestra conductor, the role of which has been offered to Lee.

Responding to the potential casting news, Lee's management company Good People Entertainment confirmed that the star was positively considering the offer.

Known for film and TV classics such as Joint Security Area and Jewel in the Palace, Lee returned to acting in 2019 with Bring Me Home, almost 15 years after her previous film, Lady Vengeance (2005).

Maestra is expected to start production before the end of the year.

2. Deal

Korean streaming service Wavve has confirmed the cast for its coming eight-episode drama Deal, which will be based on a popular webcomic of the same name.

Yoo Seung-ho (Moonshine), Kim Dong-hwi (Extracurricular) and Yoo Su-bin (Start-Up) will lead this story about three high school classmates who meet up for a night out, during which two of them pretend to kidnap the other. Things take a dark turn and the night veers off into unexpected directions.

Yoo Seung-ho is set to play Lee Joon-sung, a rising football star in high school whose dreams were shattered.

Kim is medical student Song Jae-hyo, who instigates the fake kidnapping.

Yoo Su-bin plays Park Min-woo, the son of a wealthy family who is destined to play the unfortunate abductee, who creates trouble for his friends by forcing them to constantly change their kidnapping plan.

Deal will be the commercial directing debut of Lee Jung-gon, who recently made the critically acclaimed indie film Not Out.

3. Royal Loader

Reports suggest that Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook is in talks to headline the upcoming drama Royal Loader.

Also approached to star in the series are Lee Jun-young of the K-pop group U-Kiss, who is currently acting in the series May I Help You, and model and actress Hong Soo-joo, in what would be her debut leading role on the screen.

Lee Jae-wook in a still from Alchemy of Soul.

PHOTO: Netflix

The series will depict the power struggles in a chaebol (a Korean family-run corporation) between haves and have nots. Specific plot details have yet to be revealed.

Royal Loader, which aims to start shooting in 2023, is said to benefit from a hefty 20 billion won (S$20 billion) production budget.

Before that, Lee will be back in the second season of Alchemy of Souls, expected to air in December.

4. Whirlwind

The Book of Fish actor Sul Kyung-gu appears likely to become the next movie star to start their transition to the small screen.

Following the recent news that Song Kang-ho will embark on his first ever K-drama, Sul has been offered a role in the new show Whirlwind, opposite Kim Hee-ae.

Sul Kyung-gu in a still from The Book of Fish.

PHOTO: Megabox Plus M

The veteran actor is eyeing the part of Park Dong-ho, the prime minister of Korea who is currently serving as acting president.

Meanwhile, The World of the Married actress Kim has been offered the part of Jung Soo-jin, the deputy prime minister of the economy. Sul and Kim recently completed production on the film The Dinner together.

Sul debuted in the 1990s, leading modern classics such as Peppermint Candy and Public Enemy, and has remained a major leading man ever since.

Whirlwind will be directed by Kim Yong-wan, who recently made the series If You Wish Upon Me and is also known for The Cursed and the film Champion.

5. Super Couple

Viewers may have a chance to dip back into the world of the popular series Backstreet Rookie after it was revealed that a spin-off series is currently being prepared.

Lee Sun-bin has been offered a leading part for this new show, as a former secret agent at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who now works at a convenience store.

There, she by chance bumps into her ex-lover, the heir of a Korean chaebol, who comes to work at the same convenience store. Together, they must work to protect the store, and possibly rekindle their romance in the process.

ALSO READ: 9 new Korean drama series to look out for in Oct 2022

Lee was recently seen in the comedy series Work Later, Drink Now, the second season of which will launch in December.

Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung led the romantic comedy Backstreet Rookie, playing a convenience store owner and his part-time employee.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.