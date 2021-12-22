Li Bingbing to sue over her videos deleted for 'scantily clad' complaint

Chinese actress Li Bingbing and her studio have threatened to sue an internet user for slander after his complaint about her being “scantily clad” prompted video platform Douyin to remove her videos.

The complaint has triggered controversy as the pantsuit in question, which has a deep V-neck top, was considered by many people and Chinese media outlets to be an ordinary outfit typically worn by celebrities on public occasions.

In a statement released on Monday (Dec 20), Li’s studio said the complaint by the internet user was slanderous of Li and that she will take legal action. The studio said the two clips had been approved by Douyin before Li published them on her account, meaning they conformed to the platform’s rules.

Li Bingbing made her debut on Douyin, but was quickly ate the centre of a storm of controversy.

PHOTO: Douyin/Li Bingbing

Li, 48, is internationally famous for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as Resident Evil: Retribution, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and The Meg. Last week she published the two video clips on Douyin. It is her first time using the platform, after being active on Instagram for six years where she has half a million fans.

She wore the same clothes in both videos. “Do you know what’s the excuse that makes me feel saddest? It’s that you have time to play your mobile phone and play Douyin, but you don’t have time to follow me Li Bingbing,” Li said playfully in one of the videos. The videos caught the attention of one male internet user who reported them to the platform’s monitoring team as inappropriate.

“I am a paediatrician and I get along with a lot of kids. I am concerned that public figures will mislead children by being scantily clad,” the man, surnamed Ma, told the Chutian Metropolis News . Douyin at first agreed with him and deleted the videos.

But soon the videos, having received 780,000 likes in total, were restored after widespread outrage. Li has already amassed 930,000 followers on Douyin. “She is still so young and beautiful. She is my Goddess!” said one commenter on the platform. Ma later claimed on Douyin that he liked Li’s movies, but didn’t agree on her choice of clothes.

Some shared his views on how women should dress. “I support you. I share the same viewpoint with you,” one user replied to Ma. “As a mother, I also want to launch a tip-off against her for this outfit.” But the majority of the responses sided with Li, and saw Ma’s comments as slut-shaming . “This is called too revealing? I think the whistle-blower is too idle,” wrote one person on Weibo.

“By his standard, all red carpet ceremonies should be banned,” another user commented. “We believe most internet users have the judgment on whether stars’ clothes have violated the rules or not as long as that stars don’t wear obviously too little,” news portal Thepaper said in a commentary on Monday. “It’s not necessary for platforms to be hijacked by several persons’ prejudice.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.