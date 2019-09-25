Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo

In response to criticisms of how he looked in his official marriage registration photo, singer Li Ronghao jokingly calls himself the "saviour of the ugly", reported Sin Chew Daily.

"Ever since my debut, I've saved many average-looking young men. Whoever is not exceptionally handsome tends to be told that they looked like me," Li wrote on his Weibo account. Apart from an average-looking man, Li also described himself as looking like "some dogs and some cats".

"Should I be known as the saviour of the ugly?" he quipped.

Li and fiancee Rainie Yang, both 35, tied the knot at China's Hefei city on Sept 17.

The couple posted an official photo of their marriage registration online which received a slew of criticisms that Liw's eyes had "looked too small" but fans were quick to defend him with one telling off critics not to make fun of someone's looks.

In the photo, Li appeared to be squinting, perhaps a reflex against the camera flash.

Yang had also come to his husband's rescue and had commented saying that "it's good enough as long as I am used to it".