Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo

Singers Li Ronghao and Rainie Yang's official marriage registration photo.
PHOTO: Weibo/李荣浩
The Star/Asia News Network

In response to criticisms of how he looked in his official marriage registration photo, singer Li Ronghao jokingly calls himself the "saviour of the ugly", reported Sin Chew Daily.

"Ever since my debut, I've saved many average-looking young men. Whoever is not exceptionally handsome tends to be told that they looked like me," Li wrote on his Weibo account. Apart from an average-looking man, Li also described himself as looking like "some dogs and some cats".

"Should I be known as the saviour of the ugly?" he quipped.

Li and fiancee Rainie Yang, both 35, tied the knot at China's Hefei city on Sept 17.

The couple posted an official photo of their marriage registration online which received a slew of criticisms that Liw's eyes had "looked too small" but fans were quick to defend him with one telling off critics not to make fun of someone's looks.

In the photo, Li appeared to be squinting, perhaps a reflex against the camera flash.

Yang had also come to his husband's rescue and had commented saying that "it's good enough as long as I am used to it".

More about
celebrities singer

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singapore&#039;s home sales soar in one of the world&#039;s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Singapore's home sales soar in one of the world's hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Li Ronghao calls himself &#039;saviour of the ugly&#039; after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
The regional haze crisis outlined in a sequence from The Office blows up on Reddit and Twitter
The regional haze crisis outlined in a sequence from The Office blows up on Reddit and Twitter
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, cheaper fares on Scoot &amp; other deals this week
We tried McDonald's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and we'd order it again
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
10 signs that you&#039;re too hard on your child
10 signs that you're too hard on your child
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask

Home Works

A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal

SERVICES