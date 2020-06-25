Li Xian the first Chinese artiste to grace cover of Dazed Korea magazine

Chinese actor Li Xian rose to fame last year when he starred in the idol drama Go Go Squid!.

Playing an introverted computer genius in the e-sport romantic comedy made him so popular that his Weibo followers quadrupled from five million to 20 million.

In Go Go Squid! (Qin Ai De, Re Ai De), Li plays a cybersecurity professional named Han Shangyan who pairs up with online singer and computer science major Tong Nian (Yang Zi) to compete in international cybersecurity competitions.

When the series aired in Korea last year, Li’s popularity went through the roof.

The 28-year-old actor, who is known in Korean as Lee Hyeon, gained a slew of new supporters among the young and old alike.

Recently, fans were elated to find Li on the double cover of the July 2020 edition of Dazed Korea. This makes Li the first Chinese artiste to grace the cover of the style magazine.

The cover title of Dazed Korea describes Li Xian as the Asian New Wave, and features the dashing actor sporting two different contemporary looks.

Dazed is a bi-monthly British style magazine; and Dazed Korea is the Korean version. Li had previously done a photo spread with the British style mag.

This year, Li has four upcoming movies still awaiting release dates: The Enigma Of Arrival (Di Da Zhi Mi), Red Fox Scholar (Chi Hu Shu Sheng), Schemes In Antiques (Gu Dong Ju Zhong Ju) and Love Song 1980 (Lian Qu 1980).

Li’s other popular dramas include Sword Dynasty (2019), Only Side By Side With You (2018) and Medical Examiner Dr. Qin (2016).

Watch Li Xian in Medical Examiner Dr. Qin on Dimsum Entertainment.