Liam Payne posted on social media hours before falling to his death

Liam Payne posted on social media hours before he fell to his death.

The pop star died on Wednesday (Oct 16) aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, and he was posting on Snapchat hours before he passed away.

Speaking about his plans for the day, Liam told his Snapchat followers: "Today, we ride. We're going to ride some horses.

"Think I'm going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.

"It's so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around ... or mallet, I think it's called if you're in the know. It hurts a lot, it's very tough to do."

Liam — who recently attended one of Niall Horan's concerts in Argentina — died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in the Argentine capital.

Liam enjoyed huge success as part of One Direction, and he embarked on a solo career after the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

However, he previously admitted that he needed to hit the "reset button and take a break" after struggling with alcoholism.

Liam told the BBC: "It was very erratic behaviour on my part — I was partying too hard.

"It was a tough little time. My family were very worried."

He acknowledged that he turned to alcohol in a bid to "mask [his] feelings".

He shared: "I was coming off the back-end of a break-up, so I was dealing with all sorts of emotions that I hadn't dealt with in a long time because I was always covering them up — heartbreak, nerves, all sorts of things.

"I'd gotten too used to this rhythm of life; of using alcohol and different things to mask my feelings, or get me through."

