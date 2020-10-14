Lin Chi-ling unveils first post-surgery photo

TAIPEI — Taiwanese top model Lin Chi-ling posed in front of the lens for a brand endorsement on Tuesday, her first public event since she underwent an ENT surgery (ears, nose, throat) last month.

“I hope everyone is safe and healthy,” the 44-year-old model said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Sporting a denim jacket, she looked radiant in a pink lace blouse and jeans.

PHOTO: Instagram/chiling.lin

The model underwent surgery on Sept 20 in Taipei due to chronic bronchial problems, according to her agent.