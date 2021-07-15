Lorde experienced 'culture shock' when she re-entered spotlight after hiatus

Lorde experienced a "culture shock" when she re-entered the spotlight after her hiatus.

The Green Light hitmaker has been out of the spotlight for over two years, but after announcing her upcoming album Solar Power, she has begun to take part in interviews and television appearances once again.

And Lorde has admitted it feels "ridiculous" to act like a "pop star" after so long away from her career.

In an email newsletter to her fans, she wrote: "It's always a pretty wild adjustment back into American life for me, particularly due to the zones I move in. I had true culture shock.

"I felt like a freak, you know? Like a fancy little goldfish in her own special bowl. I know you know this, but pop star world is ridiculous and extravagant and excessive and very looks-focused.

"I'm reminded of the deep oddness when I've been away from it for a while."

Lorde's comments come after she recently said it has been a "divine" experience coming off social media, after she wiped her Instagram and Twitter profiles.

She said: "It's been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy sensitive person.

"It's a lot of information, I realise how I was just pummelling myself with headlines and thoughts from other people all day and it didn't give me much room to have ideas or brainstorm things. I'm very grateful for that now."

The Royals hitmaker, 24, previously claimed she felt as though she was "losing" her free will by spending so much time on social media.

She explained: "Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country.

"I don't know how you, someone I would describe as being reasonably neurotic, cope with that."