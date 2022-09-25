Love in Contract: Park Min-young leads high-concept romcom with one plot strand too many

Choi Sang-eun, the main character in the new K-drama Love in Contract, has an unusual job. She goes by the professional title “single-life helper”, which entails pretending to be a wife to paying clients.

As an attractive and poised young woman, she can be someone’s arm candy to show off during a high-school reunion, a partner for business meetings on the golf course, or more often than not a presentable wife to bring to the homestead and relieve any nagging family pressure.

Early in the series, Sang-eun explains her work through voice-over, at one point exclaiming that “marriage is a business”, a line that appeared word for word in Netflix’s Remarriage & Desires a few months ago.

Love in Contract illustrates one of the great paradoxes of Korean TV. Marriage to Mr or Mrs Perfect is the end goal of many a Korean drama, but while those unions appear fantastical, the marriages we see on screen before these stories reach their conclusions are also revealed to be social illusion.

Dramas seem to acknowledge that marriages are a social construct, often abused by those seeking advancement. The paradox is that these stories also dangle marriage in front of us as the ideal social state to aspire to.

As a “single-life helper”, Sang-eun makes a great living profiting from marriage as social currency, but the story she finds herself in is a romantic comedy, so eventually she may want to convert one of her sham marriages into a real one, once her heart strings overwhelm her purse strings.

Sang-eun is played by Park Min-young, who scored a hit at the beginning of the year as an equally redoubtable professional in Forecasting Love and Weather . Park smiles and sparkles her way through her various meetings with clients in her latest series in a dizzying array of high-fashion threads.

PHOTO: Prime Video

She also gets to shine in a wedding dress, over and over again. She doesn’t always have to go through the rigmarole of a full wedding ceremony, but when the client is willing to pay, she’ll sign a marriage certificate.

Since she can only legally be married to one person at a time, by the time we meet her at the age of 33 she’s already been divorced 12 times.

Her current husband of five years, her 13th, is the monosyllabic Jung Ji-ho (Go Kyung-pyo, Private Lives ). She visits his flat for dinner every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and generally sits in silence as she consumes a delectable meal fastidiously prepared by him.

Go Kyung-pyo as Jung Ji-ho, Sang-eun's husband of five years, in a still from Love in Contract. PHOTO: Prime Video

But Sang-eun has decided it’s time to call it quits. She’s planning to move to Quebec, in Canada, with her roommate, former client Woo Gwang-nam (Kang Hyoung-suk).

Gwang-nam sought out her services to hide the fact that he was gay from his parents. Rather than being driven by fear of parental repercussions, he felt bad for his sisters, since he was given all the opportunities growing up as the family’s only son.

After wrapping up all her engagements with her other minor clients, Sang-eun only has one more tie to cut – her marriage to Ji-ho. But she finds it harder than expected to sever that link.

Also gumming up her escape plans is the arrival of Kang Hae-jin (Kim Jae-young, Reflection of You), a Korean superstar who moves into the flat above Ji-ho’s.

Kim Jae-young as Korean superstar Kang Hae-jin in a still from Love in Contract. PHOTO: Prime Video

Hae-jin is vain and insecure and often wrapped up in controversies, but these are generally misunderstandings that arise from all his FaceTime calls to his cat Jaime.

Hae-jin is also secretly a son of the Gangjin Group. He keeps the connection under wraps and refuses to do any endorsements for brands connected to the company, as he wants to make it on his own.

He unwittingly puts himself in an awkward position when he appears in an indie film that he didn’t realise is openly critical of his family’s company.

Sang-eun also has a secret past involving her connection to the mysterious Madam Yoo (Jin Kyung), a shady power broker that she continues to wire 30 million won (S$30,000) to every month, despite them having severed connections years ago.

Hae-jin and Sang-eun’s pasts won’t stay buried for long, as theirs are conjoined. Hae-jin recognises her straight away, but Sang-eun has yet to let on if she knows who he is.

PHOTO: Prime Video

Meanwhile, Ji-ho is even more of a cipher, as no one knows what his profession is. We see him handling a knife, perusing pictures of dead women and, in the show’s darkest moment, following a woman to her home on the same night that she ends up being murdered by a serial killer.

Serial killers have long been popular in Korea media, but the industry seems particularly overwhelmed with them these days. They appear by the dozen in thrillers like Mouse and increasingly crop up in romantic comedies and other light genres, such as Link: Eat, Love, Kill.

But what does the serial killer angle add to Love in Contract ? It’s highly unlikely that Ji-ho is actually the culprit (he’s more likely to be investigating the deaths somehow) and, given the show’s high concept, looming love triangle and shady corporate links, it feels like one ingredient too many in an already loaded pot.

Love in Contract is streaming on Prime Video.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.