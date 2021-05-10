Loved Vincenzo actress Jeon Yeo-bin? The 5 best roles of breakout star prior to the series

Like many K-dramas, Vincenzo feature two leads, but unlike most shows, the pairing comprises one global superstar and a relative newcomer.

Anyone with even a passing interest in Korean film and TV will no doubt know Song Joong-ki, who plays the slick, suave and savage Vincenzo Cassano. But relatively few would have been aware of his co-star Jeon Yeo-bin, who plays feisty and colourful attorney Hong Cha-young.

In her biggest role to date, Jeon shows her range as a performer, ably navigating the show’s shifting tones as she balances the grimaces and goofy dances of the comedy with the style and verve of Vincenzo’s showier moments.

Jeon had a relatively late start as an actress, a career she had not seriously considered until she was contacted by none other than Moon So-ri, one of Korea’s most revered actresses.

Moon had seen Jeon in a trailer for a film festival and cast her in a short she directed in 2015; later she included in her omnibus film The Running Actress.

Jeon quickly transitioned to features and, three years after her first short, she became the talk of the town as the lead of an acclaimed independent film that took the Busan International Film Festival by storm.

Here are Jeon’s five best roles to dates, each of which shows off a different part of her seemingly boundless range.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Mo

In this delightful black-and-white indie, Jeon has an early supporting role as Ja-young, a girl who goes swimming in the same community pool as the titular Mr. Mo, an ageing barber with an affinity for Charlie Chaplin.

Mr. Mo manages to make her laugh, but Jeon’s easy smile and goofy rebuttal quickly makes way for an awkward rebuff.

PHOTO: Twitter/taerigf

Nevertheless she does join the barber for a drink, in one of the film’s most tender scenes.

Acting opposite veteran Ki Joo-bong, Jeon more than holds her own, balancing Ja-young’s naivety and boldness, and her uncertain attraction to the older Mr. Mo.

After My Death

A year later, Jeon got her first leading role in this livewire high school thriller. She plays Young-hee, a quiet and unpredictable girl who finds herself at the centre of a mystery when she is revealed to be the last person who saw a classmate alive before her apparent suicide.

PHOTO: Twitter/pinkbloodibaa

Jeon earned the Actress of the Year Award at the Busan International Film Festival, where the film debuted in 2018, and later picked an additional five awards for best new actress in South Korea.

Jeon plays the abrasive and brooding Young-hee, whose exact role in the central mystery keeps us guessing.

Be Melodramatic

Jeon got her first K-drama leading role in Be Melodramatic, a show helmed by Extreme Job director Lee Byeong-heon. She plays documentary filmmaker Eun-jung, one of three 30-year-old friends navigating the ups and down of their personal and professional lives.

PHOTO: Twitter/delandonmars

Eun-jung is a dry character with a penchant for deadpan humour who, after growing frustrated within a patriarchal workplace, strikes out with her own production company.

After a rough start, she scores an unexpected hit.

Secret Zoo

In 2020 Lunar New Year release Secret Zoo, Jeon plays the diffident Hae-kyung, who works at a failing zoo and moonlights at a convenience store.

When she’s not fawning over the boyfriend who uses her, she spends her time glued to her phone.

PHOTO: Twitter/Rhythm_ndBlue

The film concerns a hare-brained scheme whereby employees dress up as the big animals management can’t afford in order to save the zoo, and Jeon gets to exercise her deadpan comedy skills in the stand-out costume as a sloth.

Her achingly slow movements, which complement her disaffected youth persona, are a scream.

Night in Paradise

Jeon expanded her repertoire into noir and action in Park Hoon-jung’s gangster saga Night in Paradise, which began streaming on Netflix last month.

In the film, which was invited for screening at the Venice International Film Festival last year, she plays Jae-yeon, a young woman with a terminal disease, a fondness for guns and a gigantic chip on her shoulder.

Jeon Yeo-bin in a still from Night in Paradise.

PHOTO: Netflix

She lives on Jeju Island, where she is forced to harbour a gangster on the run. The pair, both living on borrowed time, form a bond after a terse start to their relationship.

Yet this is no romance, as Jeon shows her feelings by spraying bullets through ranks of slick-haired, besuited mobsters.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.