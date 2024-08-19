Macaulay Culkin 'very good' at trash-talking famous friends in online video game tournaments

Macaulay Culkin is "very good" at trash-talking his famous friends in online video game tournaments.

The Home Alone actor, 43, famously stepped away from Hollywood after banking millions of dollars as a child actor in the 1990s and is now the publisher and CEO of satirical pop culture site and podcast Bunny Ears.

His actor pal Freddie Prinze Jr has now revealed Macaulay also spends his time dishing out hilarious putdowns to him and their famous friends when playing video games.

Freddie, 48, told People: "I play the (video) game BattleTech with Macaulay Culkin. He's a very good s*** talker.

"He said something very funny to me about one of the other players. I can't even say what it was, because that guy will see this and know it was him."

Freddie also told People about his blissful family life with his 47-year-old actress wife Sarah Michelle Gellar: "My wife and I try to have (a date night) once a week.

"Last week we went out to dinner and had a big seafood tower. We ate every single thing on it, except the ice."

The couple have two children together, and when asked when the last time he scored "extra dad points" was, Freddie added: "Anytime I take my daughter shopping. I could just walk in the door and give my credit card and say, 'That looks nice.'"

Besides 14-year-old daughter Charlotte, they also have son Rocky, 12.

Freddie and Sarah met while filming 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, started dating in 2000 and were engaged by April 2001.

They married on Sept 1, 2002, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

The couple have also co-starred in films including Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and Happily N'Ever After.

