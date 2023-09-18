Madison Beer thinks she's been "misjudged" by the public.

The 24-year-old singer released her memoir, The Half of It, earlier this year in a bid to dispel some of the misconceptions that continue to surround her.

Madison told The Independent: "People have been extremely wrong about my character and who I am as a person.

"I think that I've been very much misjudged on that and it's just a s***** feeling. It sucks being like, wow, the girl you're talking about doesn't exist. I wanted people to put this book down and be like, 'wait, there's so many people who I've judged wrong.'"

Madison first found fame and success through YouTube, where she used to post covers of well-known songs.

She has received plenty of criticism during her career, but Madison doesn't allow it to bother her.

She said: "I feel like a lot of my fans have grown up with me and they've seen me grow so much.

"There's X amount of people that will just view me as not a real artist — whatever that means. I don't let it bother me because I know there are a lot of people who take me seriously and a lot of people who love my music, show up to tour and want to listen."

Madison previously admitted that she feels "grateful" to have survived her two suicide attempts.

The pop star tried to take her own life during her younger years — but Madison is now glad to be alive and is determined to make the most of her opportunities.

She told the Call Her Daddy podcast: "I did attempt twice and I'm really grateful that I was obviously unsuccessful. But I think people need to understand that it's really serious and not something to joke about.

"My life was almost over. I almost died. I almost was dead because of all of this. And it's a lot to comprehend. It's a lot for me to think about."

ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg admits being terrified of horses