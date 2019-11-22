From Malaysia to Hong Kong: Stunt director's 3 decades of explosive action

If you've seen buildings or vehicles blown up to smithereens on local action blockbusters, chances are you've come across the work of stunt director Wong Choon Meng.

Wong, or fondly called Ameng by his colleagues, is believed to be the only stunt director in the country equipped to carry out stunt explosions.

That's not all. Remember the fight sequences on mixed martial arts (MMA) film Sangkar? That was Wong. The skirmish that took place in the forest during World War II in Pulang? That was Wong, too.

Whether it's a MMA match or the complex depictions of war, the 56-year-old is a master at choreographing all manners of action stunts.

Wong's journey into the world of stunts started in his early 20s when he joined a local acrobatic troupe.

"I met the popular Koong brothers (a family of acrobats comprising Robert, Danny and Robin Koong) one day through a mutual friend and decided to join them just for fun initially," he recalls.

"This was where I picked up the basics and learned to do my first flip."

But the experience lit a fire in Wong, who was helping his father's small-scale home renovation business at the time.

He officially forayed into stunt work a few years later in the mid 1980s, joining a local production company. Wong performed simple stunts from falling off stairs to complicated ones like landing on a moving vehicle.