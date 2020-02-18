Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair dies aged 40

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair died in Jakarta early Tuesday (Feb 18) morning due to a heart attack, reports mStar.

The Star's Malay language portal said the sad news was confirmed by Ashraf's mother, Khadijah Abdul Rahman via WhatsApp.

"Anak saya Ashraf telah pulang ke Rahmatullah. Dalam perjalanan ke Jakarta sekarang (My son Ashraf has died. On my way to Jakarta now)," she told mStar.

It is understood that Ashraf's body is still at a medical centre in Jakarta.

Ashraf, aged 40, is married to popular Indonesian actress Bunga Citra Lestari.

Indonesian news portals have also been reporting on Ashraf's death, quoting Bunga Citra Lestari's manager Doddy.

Ashraf was born in London and raised in Malaysia.

He made his first appearance as a model in an advertisement for Kasut Gombak in the 1990s.

In 2005, he starred in the movie Gol & Gincu.

Ashraf later expanded his career to Indonesia, where he met Bunga Citra Lestari and the couple were married on Nov 8, 2008, at the Masjid Al Bina Senayan in Jakarta.

The couple have a son named Noah Aidan Sinclair.