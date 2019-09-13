Malaysian actor Sharnaaz refuses to divorce wife

Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad, 34, and his wife Noor Nabila Mohd Noor continue to be locked in divorce proceedings after the Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court referred them to a conciliatory committee.

Kosmo! reported that Syariah Court judge Ahmad Muttaqi Ismail ordered the couple to meet with the committee after Sharnaaz refused to grant a divorce to his 34-year-old estranged wife.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader told the court that besides objecting to the divorce, his client disagreed to the terms of the divorce.

However, Noor Nabila's lawyer Azmi Mohd Raiz said his client had been separated from Sharnaaz since February last year.

Azmi said Sharnaaz previously said on social media that he had agreed to the divorce, but now he was saying something different.