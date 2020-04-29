Malaysian actress Amanda Ang wins New York acting award for Mediacorp's Last Madame

Malaysian actress Amanda Ang won bronze in the Best Performance By An Actress category at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Ang bagged the award for her performance in last year's Singaporean series, Last Madame.

The 12-episode drama centres on the life of brothel owner Fung Lan (Joanne Peh). Ang plays the protagonist's confidante Sor Fan.

The winners were announced on the festival's website today. With stay-at-home orders currently being observed, the award will be only be given out during a ceremony expected to be held in Las Vegas next year, according to a tweet by organisers.

Ang has acted in Malaysian web series Cupid Co. in 2018, as well as various Malaysia stage productions.

Last Madame is available on meWATCH.