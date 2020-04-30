Malaysian-born TVB actress shares experience on giving birth during MCO

On April 28, Malaysian-born TVB actress Vivien Yeo announced via Instagram that she had given birth to a healthy, 2.7kg baby girl.

Yeo, 35, moved back to Malaysia from Hong Kong following the Covid-19 lockdown. She expressed that the arrival of her daughter was "the most precious gift a mother could get for Mothers Day". Mothers Day is celebrated on May 10 in Malaysia.

In the caption of her post, Yeo said that she chose to deliver the baby via Caesarean section. She also shared her experiences with giving birth during the ongoing movement control order: "The delivery was not easy, as there were many last-minute changes due to the pandemic and quarantine efforts in Malaysia. On top of that, my husband was not allowed in the delivery room as the hospital had to tighten up their protocols."

She then went on to thank medical staff for taking care of her and ensuring that her baby was delivered safely.

Yeo also revealed that the baby would bear the same initials as her, "VY".

The actress has starred in multiple TVB dramas, including the first instalment of Forensic Heroes (2006), The Learning Curve Of A Warlord (2018), and the ongoing series, Brutally Young. She is also the CEO of her own beauty company, VY Beauty Store.

The birth of Yeo's daughter came as a surprise to fans, as the actress had kept her pregnancy a secret. This is not the first time Yeo has chosen to keep her personal life under wraps.

Last October, Yeo dropped the news that she had gotten married to her long-time boyfriend in a private ceremony after months of planning.

Yeo has expressed that she prefers to keep her family life private due to the fact that her husband is not part of the entertainment industry.

