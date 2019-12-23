Malaysian dance duo 4O4 makes singing debut with new single 'Lonely'

The numbers 404 are generally known to Internet users as the error message for a page not found but here in Malaysia, it is now the name of a dance pop group.

The Malaysian pop duo 4O4 (Four O Four) comprises Jackie Lim Chun Bin, 27, and Eric Ooi Jin Su, 24.

The two lads, who write and produce their own music, recently released a bilingual Mandarin/English single titled Lonely.

The pair made its first public appearance as part of a dance group some three years ago, presenting a K-pop dance cover of BTS' Blood, Sweat, Tears as the opening dance performance at the MYFM Let's Emoji Countdown Party in December 2016.

The following year, it served as the opening act for Show Lo at the Malaysian leg of the Taiwanese pop star's Crazy World concert tour held at Arena Of Stars.

Other notable gigs include choreographing the Samyeang Showdown commercial for Domino's Pizza, dancing in the Red Hot Year music video by Red People, and performing for local streetwear brand Supercrew at KL Fashion Week.

However, despite its best efforts, things didn't work out as it had hoped.

Disheartened, Lim and Ooi went their separate ways and explored other job options.

But spending a few months away from the stage made them realise their true calling.

So after a half-year hiatus, Lim and Ooi decided to regroup as a pop duo named 4O4 and relaunch their showbiz career by releasing the single Lonely.

In a recent interview, the lads explained why they chose the moniker 4O4. The reason being that they identified themselves as the error code, and are therefore not on the same page as the rest of the world.

As such, they seek to decode and stick to their dreams, regardless of what others may say. "In the cyberworld, there is a refresh button. So, this is somewhat like that for us, " said Ooi.