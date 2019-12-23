Malaysian dance duo 4O4 makes singing debut with new single 'Lonely'

The numbers 404 are generally known to Internet users as the error message for a page not found but here in Malaysia, it is now the name of a dance pop group.
The Malaysian pop duo 4O4 (Four O Four) comprises Jackie Lim Chun Bin, 27, and Eric Ooi Jin Su, 24.
The two lads, who write and produce their own music, recently released a bilingual Mandarin/English single titled Lonely.
The pair made its first public appearance as part of a dance group some three years ago, presenting a K-pop dance cover of BTS' Blood, Sweat, Tears as the opening dance performance at the MYFM Let's Emoji Countdown Party in December 2016.
The following year, it served as the opening act for Show Lo at the Malaysian leg of the Taiwanese pop star's Crazy World concert tour held at Arena Of Stars.
Other notable gigs include choreographing the Samyeang Showdown commercial for Domino's Pizza, dancing in the Red Hot Year music video by Red People, and performing for local streetwear brand Supercrew at KL Fashion Week.
However, despite its best efforts, things didn't work out as it had hoped.
Disheartened, Lim and Ooi went their separate ways and explored other job options.
But spending a few months away from the stage made them realise their true calling.
So after a half-year hiatus, Lim and Ooi decided to regroup as a pop duo named 4O4 and relaunch their showbiz career by releasing the single Lonely.
In a recent interview, the lads explained why they chose the moniker 4O4. The reason being that they identified themselves as the error code, and are therefore not on the same page as the rest of the world.
As such, they seek to decode and stick to their dreams, regardless of what others may say. "In the cyberworld, there is a refresh button. So, this is somewhat like that for us, " said Ooi.
"Also, it represented the lowest point in our lives. And we wanted to restart, using that as our logo, " Lim added. So, after half a year of trying to do "something else", Lim reached out to Ooi: "I asked Eric whether we should persevere." Ooi replied that he was very moved to hear from Lim: "I was glad Jackie called, so we decided to carry on with our passion." This is even reflected in the music video for Lonely where Lim plays a carpenter and artist while Ooi portrays a barista and artist. Ooi's elder brother, who is a fashion model, also appears in the music video to symbolise the love and understanding of family members who lend their support where it matters. The song took them two weeks to produce, including three full days to shoot the music video. Writing the lyrics for Lonely was quite a speedy affair, said Lim. "It was done in a day or two." "We also had to put in a lot of dance practice, as we have to get back our groove, " Lim shared. Meanwhile, Ooi revealed that he had to shed some weight, around 9kg, since he was taller and heavier compared to Lim. "I was most concerned that I would look much too big while standing next to Jackie." In their previous outings as a dance group, Ooi could just position himself further back or just stand behind other group members. But now that it is just the both of them, they are always standing beside each other. So, in order to make the disparity less obvious, they took to wearing black. Both guys are excited about staging their comeback and are determined to make it happen as they had always worked well together. "We've got a great deal of synergy. When problems crop up, we are able to overcome them together. So, we're able to offer each other mutual support, " Lim said of their brotherly camaraderie.
