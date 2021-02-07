Malaysian female hip hop artist Sya, whose debut single is a satire of macho stereotypes, doesn't fit rap's alpha-male image

Guns, hot cars and a harem of girls: like it or not, the globalisation of hip hop has also brought the genre’s alpha-male attitude to music scenes all over the world, making rap a difficult genre for women to thrive in.

But girls do rap, and keep reaching milestones regardless of machismo and the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2020, American female hip-hop artists Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Now comes a mean, tongue-in-cheek answer to the genre’s dominant stereotypes from the most unlikely of places: predominantly Islamic Malaysia.

“All my ladies throwin’ it back, jiggle jiggle them millions/Have him spend couple hunnids /Then I David Cop’ field him [ …] I made a big boy cry/I mean I had to do it to ’еm,” 24-year-old Kuala Lumpur-based Sya raps in her debut single, PrettyGirlBop featuring Singaporean Indian actor and hip-hop stalwart Yung Raja.

Sya is the first female artist to sign with Def Jam Southeast Asia, a branch of the historic Manhattan hip-hop label that launched in Singapore in late 2019, attracted by the region’s burgeoning musical talent.

“I never saw it coming,” says Sya, who grew up listening to R&B and hip hop, and started writing spoken-word poems and free-styling in 2018.

The next year, her Berzerk freestyle video on Instagram landed on the radar of French-Malaysian singer-songwriter and rapper SonaOne, and things snowballed from there.

“It felt almost surreal in the beginning, […] but more than anything, I feel […] honoured that they saw potential in me, a young female rapper, to represent Southeast Asia,” Sya told the Post.

Released in mid-December, Sya’s video opens with a catchy refrain by Yung Raja, who spells out how Sya should dance like a “pretty girl” would, bossing her around like a marionette. But PrettyGirlBop’s “submissive” opening soon turns into a sharp-tongued satire of macho stereotypes.

“Why make fun of it, you ask? Well, why not? I’ve been a victim of male supremacy for so long,” said Sya.

A scene from Sya’s PrettyGirlBop.

PHOTO: Def Jam Southeast Asia

The girl means it: In the next scene, she lays on a bed in a pink bedroom, playing with her laptop and stroking a cat with a pearl necklace, and then gets up to strut her stuff while singing about deceiving men because she likes “to set dem traps”, because “man, these boys are stupid”.

In the second part of the video, the whole scene turns black, as does Sya’s clothing, and the cute cat trades places with a slithering python that the girl handles with confidence.

“PrettyGirlBop was born out of a time where I felt that as a woman, a young woman specifically, I was stepping into a new phase of my life,” said Sya. In those moments that challenged her personal growth, “most of the limiting factors came from men”.

PHOTO: Def Jam Southeast Asia

“Now I’m not discriminating against all men, but when you’re challenging the status quo that’s built on the basis of the patriarchy and toxic masculinity, especially in the Asian region, it gets hard sometimes for women,” she said.

Sya’s debut tells the tale of a girl becoming a woman, from the pink tones representing her young and naive self, to the transition to dark tones that signify her growing into an adult, sarcastic and empowered woman – one who knows how to put any man down, including those in the male-dominated rap industry.

Sya’s empowering stance is all the more special because she’s Malay. The first female Malay rapper to make waves was Bunga, who performed wearing a hijab and the baju kurung, the loose traditional Malay dress for women.

Sya, on the other hand, said her race and beliefs were not something that can be negotiated with when it comes to her creative expression, because they are different things. “The matters of the heart can’t be determined by just a mere view of a person’s dressing,” she asserts.

The singer wonders why male artists are not approached with the same bias. “Regardless of what creative venture we take on, most of the time a woman’s physical or spiritual identity is often used as the first reason for questioning their work, whereas men rarely get questioned on that aspect,” she told the Post.

“There are Muslim Malay male artists out there who also share a forward, open-minded thinking as I do – the only difference is people don’t question that, nor debate it, because they are guys.”

In this respect, Sya believes change may soon come from Southeast Asia, where the hip-hop scene “is edgy, unique and creative in its own way, for the artists are able to blend the global with their own local influences”. She hopes her work will inspire others to break down stereotypes as “there aren’t a lot of female rappers in the region”.

“Fear of being judged is what held them back [until now]. In general, women will always be pitted against each other, whether they wear a hijab or not. We’re all just different sides of the same coin,” Sya says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.