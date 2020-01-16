Malaysian singer Afieq: I will not resort to cheap stunts to boost popularity

Singer Afieq Shazwan does not want to resort to cheap publicity stunts to boost his popularity, reported Berita Harian.

The 22-year-old revealed that certain parties had suggested that he should create a controversial scenario in a room, or pull other publicity stunts to gain popularity.

"But personally, I will not resort to creating cheap controversy for the sake of gaining popularity," said Afieq who had released the new single Lelaki di Telefon.

Afieq said he wanted to succeed in the entertainment industry purely on his talent.

"Peers used to bully me, making fun of my physical appearance when I was 17. I was skinny then. Then I gained muscles.

"Only after achieving results, I shared my weight-lifting workouts on social media," he said, adding he had engaged his uncle as his fitness trainer.