Malaysians, here's your chance to be part of a Taiwanese girl group

The three representatives of Taiwanese girl group AKB48 Team TP (from left) Liu Yu-Ching, Chiu Pin-Han, Chen Shih-Ya.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Seto Kit Yan
The Star/Asia News Network

Popular Taiwanese girl group AKB48 Team TP recently sent three of its members to Malaysia to promote its second single TTP Festival.

But more importantly, the trio - Liu Yu-Ching, 23, Chiu Pin-Han, 19, Chen Shih-Ya, 24 - came here to recruit members for their sister act.

The girls were accompanied by their manager Eric Chen, 54, a renowned Taiwanese starmaker.

They announced that the group AKB48 Team TP will be conducting auditions in Malaysia for the second phase of its recruitment campaign.

Formerly known as TPE48 (Taipei), AKB48 Team TP is a Taiwanese girl group which is the fourth international sister group of Japan's AKB48 (Akihabara), after Indonesia's JKT48 (Jakarta), China's SNH48 (Shanghai) and Thailand's BNK48 (Bangkok).

AKB48 is the brainchild of Japan's prolific producer Akimoto Yasu.

Presently, AKB48 Team TP has 35 members, who get to participate in recording the group's singles on a rotating basis.

Through auditions in Malaysia, the group hopes to get 13 more girls to make up the total of 48.

During the press conference, Eric said he chose to come to Malaysia to conduct auditions because he had fond memories of working with Malaysian celebrities.

The first singer he signed was Johor-born Penny Tai. Another was Penangite Abin Fang.

"I'm here because I've got a great impression of Malaysian showbiz talents," he said. "Currently, the group has 35 members. So it would be ideal if we could get 13 girls. That would make a total of 48. The girls recruited via auditions conducted in Malaysia will be sent to Taiwan for training."

If you plan to audition, here are some tips from the girls.

Shih-Ya said: "Find a way to showcase your most unique features, so you can stand out from other applicants and leave a lasting impression on the judges."

Chiu added: "Relax and be yourself, and let your natural personality shine through."

Liu advised: "Make sure your photo is clear, and don't wear too much makeup or overuse filters."

Speaking from a manager's point of view, Eric admitted: "While it can't be denied that outward appearance and physical attributes are of utmost importance, I must stress on sincerity.

"This is of paramount importance, as the training is bound to be a tough process. Applicants must be committed enough to follow through."

AKB48 Team TP's Phase 2 Recruitment is open to Malaysian females aged between 16 and 24.

Download the official registration form from https://bit.ly/2m90GYB, then email it to myauditionakb48tp @gmail.com by midnight, Sept 30. For enquiries, WhatsApp 010-2457680. The official radio station for this event is 988.

