Mandopop stars David Tao and Shin to hold free concert in Malaysia after cancellation

GEORGE TOWN - Mandopop stars David Tao (pic) and Shin have pledged to hold a free concert to make it up to their fans disappointed with the 11th hour cancellation of their concert scheduled here last Saturday.

In posts in their respective Facebook pages, the Taiwanese duo promised to return to compensate their fans who had bought tickets.

"We regret that we could not perform that day.

"An official announcement on the free concert will be made soon, " they stated in their posts.

Dream Factory Entertainment director Elyn Tan, who is acting as their manager in Malaysia, said details of the concert would be announced after a discussion with the artistes' management companies.

"We need to set up a team to coordinate dates based on their availability, " she said.

The cancellation left thousands of fans fuming, leaving sponsors in a bind.