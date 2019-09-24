Mandopop stars David Tao and Shin to hold free concert in Malaysia after cancellation

PHOTO: Instagram/davidztao
N. Trisha
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - Mandopop stars David Tao (pic) and Shin have pledged to hold a free concert to make it up to their fans disappointed with the 11th hour cancellation of their concert scheduled here last Saturday.

In posts in their respective Facebook pages, the Taiwanese duo promised to return to compensate their fans who had bought tickets.

"We regret that we could not perform that day.

"An official announcement on the free concert will be made soon, " they stated in their posts.

Dream Factory Entertainment director Elyn Tan, who is acting as their manager in Malaysia, said details of the concert would be announced after a discussion with the artistes' management companies.

"We need to set up a team to coordinate dates based on their availability, " she said.

The cancellation left thousands of fans fuming, leaving sponsors in a bind.

It was reported that the sponsors were looking for a lawyer who allegedly went missing with the concert funds.

Tan has lodged a report at the Bayan Lepas police station.

It is believed that the report was also about a fake telegraphic transfer slip involving performance fees.

The local organiser is also in the soup with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry for using its three official logos without permission.

Tan said both Tao and Shin, who were already here, were prepared to go ahead with the concert despite receiving only 50 per cent of their payment.

"They just wanted the organiser to apologise to their fans.

"Just when they were prepared to leave the hotel for the venue, the organiser announced that the concert had been cancelled, " she added.

The organiser has issued a statement, apologising to the fans and those affected by the cancellation.

In the statement signed by managing director Hendrik (only a single name provided), it pledged full refunds to those who had bought tickets.

"On behalf of the company, I take full responsibility for the cancellation of the concert.

"With deep regret, I express my sincere apologies to those who bought tickets, fans, the state government, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, investors, directors and our staff.

"I sincerely appreciate the understanding and patience as we take the necessary corrective action.

"We will announce the date of refund and mechanism on Sept 30, " he said, adding that another company would manage the upcoming events.

